Obituary: Constance J. Zimmerman

July 21, 1937—December 14, 2018
Join us in celebrating the life of Constance J Zimmerman (Connie) at the CSI Herrett Center, Rick Allen Room on Sunday, July 21, 2019.
Connie spread joy, compassion and kindness to all her knew her.
Come share your stories of a woman with a zest for life and love for many.
Celebration of life from 1 to 3 p.m.
