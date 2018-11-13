February 18, 1940—November 11, 2018
Connie was born February 18, 1940 to Lela and Joe Forrester in Idaho Falls, Idaho. She passed away shortly after midnight on Sunday, November 11, 2018 at Chardonnay Assisted Living in Twin Falls, Idaho. Connie was the fourth of five children. The family was raised by their mother, who was an elementary school teacher. Lela followed career opportunities around southern Idaho, ultimately settling in Twin Falls in the early 1950’s, where she taught at Lincoln and Harrison Elementary Schools until the end of her 40-year career.
Connie graduated from Twin Falls High School, Class of 1957. She then attended Twin Falls Business College, graduating as a legal secretary. She worked in this profession first for Judge Theron Ward, then later for the law firm of Perry, Robertson, Daily and Larson. Connie married the family’s paperboy, Stephen R. Lincoln, on August 25, 1963, and the couple moved to Moscow, Idaho, where Steve finished his Pre-Med degree. During this time, Connie served as the secretary to the University’s Dean of the College of Letters and Sciences. The couple then moved to St. Louis, Missouri for Steve’s dental education. While there Connie was the personal secretary to the president of National Marine Services, which ran tug boats and barges on the Mississippi River.
Upon Steve’s graduation the couple moved to Nespelem, Washington, on the Colville Indian Reservation, where Steve served as the Dental Officer in the U.S. Public Health Service. In 1970 Connie and Steve returned to Twin Falls where Steve began his dental practice, and Connie gave birth to their son, Stephen Vincent Lincoln. Connie then began her life’s work as a mother and homemaker.
The family enjoyed many years of camping and trail cycling through the back country of the western United States. She was a skilled motorcyclist; she boasted of only one broken bone—but many scrapes and bruises. Connie was an accomplished piano player and had a beautiful singing voice. She was also whip-quick and could pummel anyone in a quiz game.
Connie was preceded in death by her parents and by an older brother, Forrest. Connie is survived by her brother, Bob Forrester (Ann), a retired nuclear engineer of Idaho Falls; her sister, Barbara Stokes (James), a retired nurse of Boise; her sister, Glenda Green (Michael), a retired elementary school teacher of Twin Falls and numerous nieces and nephews. She leaves her husband Steve of Twin Falls and her son, Vince, a Geographic Information Systems Coordinator for the U.S. Forest Service, who resides in Pineville, Louisiana.
Connie was a victim of the effects of advanced Alzheimer’s Disease. She passed peacefully with family by her side. There will be no service. Her ashes will be spread over the high country of Idaho, where she loved to camp and recreate with her family. Her life was meaningful and full and she is missed by those who knew and loved her.
