Obituary: Constance Bastian Embree

May 1, 1939—May 24, 2019
Connie was born May 1, 1939 in Twin Falls, Idaho and passed away May 24, 2019 in Northbrook, Illinois. She was the second of six children born to Arlon Lewis and Una Davis Bastian. As a child she was always working hard to play the piano and do her school work and help her parents with work, inside and outside the home. She was smart and talented, and excelled in everything she did. She was Miss Twin Falls in 1957, playing the piano as her talent, and valedictorian of her class.
Connie went to Northwestern University, but only for one year, because she met Thomas B. Embree of Winnetka, Illinois and they were married and inseparable for the next 60 years. They made their home in Wilmette, Glenview and Northbrook, Illinois, suburbs of Chicago. They had 3 children: Cristan (Gary Ploense) of Normal, Illinois, Brian (Marcy) of Lincolnshire, Illinois and Marianne Embree of Arlington Heights, Illinois. She was devoted to her husband, children and grandchildren. Even if she didn’t agree with what they were doing, she supported them completely. When the children were all in school, Connie went back to school and became a CPA. She worked for various companies through the years and enjoyed the challenge, but never let work come before her children and grandchildren. All her family knew they could count on her, wherever and whenever they needed her.
Connie is survived by her brothers: A. Lewis Bastian (Judy Thurber) of Las Vegas, Nevada, Reese (Cathie Carter) of Mapleton, Utah and Bruce (Clint Ford) of Orem, Utah. Her sisters Camille (Jim Cox), Twin Falls, Idaho and Marieta (Willard “Pete” Peterson) of Orem, Utah. Also her husband and children, 11 grandchildren, nine great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She will be greatly missed, but her love and influence will always be with us.
