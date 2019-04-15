January 14, 1941—April 14, 2019
Connie LaRaine Child Martin passed away on April 14, 2019 at Bennett Hills Rehabilitation and Care Center in Gooding, Idaho. Connie was born January 14, 1941 in Idaho Falls, Idaho to Emmett Hubbard and Amy Madsen Hubbard.
Connie was a member in good standing of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Connie married Richard B. Martin on December 12 1959. The marriage was solemnized in the Idaho Falls, Idaho Temple on January 14, 1964.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard B. Martin, her grandson, Dean M. Martines, her brother, Terry Child, and her parents.
She is survived by her children: Heidi L. Martin, Todd Martin, Valerie (Scott) Netten, Holly (Dean) Martines, and Troy (Lucrecia) Martin, 16 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, sisters, brothers, and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the loving care given to our mother, sister, and grandmother by the staff of Bennett Hills Rehabilitation and Care Center and the staff of North Canyon Family Medicine.
Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday April 18, 2019 at Firth Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Nalder Funeral Home in Shelley.Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuenralhome.com.
