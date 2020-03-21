Obituary: Connie Mae Reynolds Busmann

November 15, 1947—March 18, 2020

Connie Mae Reynolds Busmann, 72, of Buhl, passed away Wednesday evening, March 18, 2020 at a St. Luke’s Hospital. She has resided at River Rock Assisted Living of several years.

Connie was born November 15, 1947 in Twin Falls, Idaho to Robert E. Reynolds and Ruby Stuart Reynolds. She was the second child joining an older brother, Melvin. Connie was raised in Castleford, Idaho and attended school there graduating in 1966. After graduation, she began working for Idaho First National Bank and later D.L. Evans bank.

On March 20, 1970 she married Michael L. Busmann in a ceremony in Elko, Nevada. They celebrated 42 years together before Mike passed away in 2012. After their marriage they moved to a farm in the Buhl area.

Connie loved camping, golfing and riding ATV’s which she and Mike did with many friends for a number of years. She also loved to play pinochle, and continued to play while living at River Rock. She loved music especially the Bar J Wranglers. As long as she was able she never missed their shows when they came to Twin Falls. When she was young she played the accordion.