Obituary: Connie Lynda McClure Wilkinson

Connie Lynda McClure Wilkinson
February 21, 1951 - May 19, 2019
Connie Lynda McClure Wilkinson passed on Sunday, May 19, 2019 surrounded by many of her family.
Connie was born February 21, 1951 in Boise, Idaho to Ralph and Ruth McClure. Connie spent her years as a long haul truck driver, and thoroughly enjoyed her adventures. Connie is survived by her younger brother John (Leann) McClure, two sons, Jeremey (Becky) Eldredge, Jeff (Stormy) Eldredge, eight grandchildren, four great grandchildren and many friends. A small private celebration of life will be held Saturday, May 25, 2019.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.