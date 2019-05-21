{{featured_button_text}}
Obituary: Connie Lynda McClure Wilkinson

February 21, 1951 - May 19, 2019

Connie Lynda McClure Wilkinson passed on Sunday, May 19, 2019 surrounded by many of her family.

Connie was born February 21, 1951 in Boise, Idaho to Ralph and Ruth McClure. Connie spent her years as a long haul truck driver, and thoroughly enjoyed her adventures. Connie is survived by her younger brother John (Leann) McClure, two sons, Jeremey (Becky) Eldredge, Jeff (Stormy) Eldredge, eight grandchildren, four great grandchildren and many friends. A small private celebration of life will be held Saturday, May 25, 2019.

