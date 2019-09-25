February 21, 1951—September 21, 2019
With profound sadness we announce the passing of Connie Lou Strunk on Sept. 21, 2019. Our loving mother and friend whose lives she touched.
Connie was born Feb. 21, 1951 to Robert and Kate Weeks in Ely, Nevada. She was the stepdaughter to Dan Danuser, sister to Robert (Nancy) Weeks, Terry Weeks, Denice (Karl) Hays, Leslie Childers, Veda Danuser and Danny Danuser.
She was the beloved mother to Mercedes (Dallan) Cantrell, Bobbi Weifenbach and Christian Strunk; a proud grandmother to eleven grandchildren and six great grandchildren. There were also an uncountable number of others that called her “Grandma Connie”. Connie’s greatest joy in life was being a grandma.
Connie was preceded in death by her biological parents Robert and Kate weeks, her brother Terry Weeks, step brother Danny Danuser, step sister Veda Danuser and her son Christian Strunk.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 at White Mortuary “Chapel by the Park.” Condolences may be left at www.whitemortuary.com.
