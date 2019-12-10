{{featured_button_text}}

June 27, 1940—December 3, 2019

Connie Joyce Kepler left this world to join family in Heaven on December 3, 2019.

Connie was born June 27, 1940 in a log cabin in McCall, Idaho to Erwin and Faye Miller. She joined two brothers, Jack and Jerry. The family lived in McCall, New Meadows, Horseshoe Bend and Hells Canyon. While in Hells Canyon, she married a high school friend, Jerry Kepler. To this union came Connie’s 3 children, Brenda, Jim and Jina. Later another son Jon joined the family. They settled in Hagerman where all the kids attended school.

Connie loved family and she loved camping. You could always count on a good meal at her table. She was mostly a stay at home mom but did work for several years at Hagerman hot lunch. She loved the time spent with the kids and with her co-workers.

Connie is survived by her husband, Jerry Kepler; her children, Jon Kepler, Jina Kepler, and Brenda Cheney all of Idaho; two sisters, Peggy Jackson and Judy Henderson also of Idaho, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, John, Jack and Jerry, and sister, JoAnn; a son, Jim, and her grandson, sweet Michael.

A celebration of life will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at Rock Creek Celebration Center, 320 Main Avenue North, Twin Falls, Idaho. Parking is available in the lot beside and directly behind the center. Services are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center and Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.

