October 12, 1957—February 4, 2020
PAUL – Connie Chatelain Newton, a 62-year-old resident of Paul, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family.
Connie was born Oct. 12, 1957, in Ogden, Utah, the daughter of Eugene Lathe and Louanne (Ellis) Chatelain. She attended school in Pleasant View and graduated from Weber High School. She married her sweetheart, Randy Newton, on July 7, 1976, in the Ogden Utah Temple. They built a home and farmed north of Paul and were blessed with a son, Marcus William, a few years later.
She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served faithfully in many callings; she especially enjoyed serving the children in Primary. She loved volleyball and baseball and worked as a referee for many years. She enjoyed knitting and crocheting things for those she loved.
Connie was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, David Chatelain. She is survived by her husband, Randy; son, Marcus (Lacey) Newton; two grandsons, Skyler and Jeremiah; a sister, Denise (Greg) Moore; a brother-in-law, Dennis Newton; and many nieces and nephews.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister. She will be missed by those she left behind but we find joy in knowing she is reunited with those she loved who went before.
The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Paul Stake Center, 424 W. Ellis St., in Paul, where friends and family may call from 10 to 10:45 a.m. prior to the service. Officiating will be Bishop Dean F. Stevenson. Burial will be in Paul Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
