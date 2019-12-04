Obituary: Connie Booth Darrington

March 29, 1952—November 26, 2019
Connie Booth Darrington, 67, of Ammon, Idaho passed away on the morning of Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, in Salt Lake City, Utah from kidney and heart failure due to the effects of chemotherapy in treating lymphoma. She was surrounded and supported by her cherished family, her greatest joy and accomplishment.
Connie was born March 29, 1952, in Brigham City, UT to Marlin Henderson Booth and Lilly LaVaughn Jones. She was the youngest of four children, her next closest sibling in age being 20 years older than her! Subsequently, she grew up with her nieces and nephews being some of her closest friends. Connie grew up on a ranch in Bridge, Idaho. Some of her responsibilities as a child included milking cows, slaughtering chickens with her mother and helping her dad irrigate and care for the cattle. She attended elementary and high school in Malta, Idaho and graduated from Raft River High School, participating in Student Council and Future Business Leaders of America in 1970.
Connie attended BYU in Provo, Utah. There she majored in elementary education and found her sweetheart, Gary, in December of 1972. After dating for several weeks, Gary proposed one evening while Connie was mending the pants of his cousin.
Connie and Gary Joseph Darrington were sealed for time and all eternity in the Logan, Utah temple on May 1, 1973. They made their first home in Provo, Utah, while Gary finished school.
Their first child, Brian, was born in January 1974, followed by Brent in January 1975. After Gary graduated from BYU they moved to Eastern Idaho. They bought a home in Idaho Falls in May 1975. In February 1977, their first daughter Stacey was born. They then moved to Ammon in December 1977 where they purchased their current home. Cindy was born in November 1978, followed by Cristie in May 1981. Her last child, Adam, was born in August 1986. Connie was a helpmate to her sweetheart and a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend to many.Connie was a stay at home mom until Adam started preschool, which she worked at. She had a car newspaper route, worked part-time at Melaleuca and was a cashier at Albertsons for 18 years. She loved her association with her coworkers and regular customers. After retiring in 2015, she continued to enjoy her friendships with them. She was a devoted member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served as her ward organist for the better part of 40 years. She was an accomplished pianist and was frequently asked to accompany many musical numbers. She will be remembered for her passion for flower gardening and the beautiful crocheted gifts that she gave to friends and family.
Connie will be lovingly remembered by Gary, her husband of 46 years, and her 6 children: Brian (Heather) Darrington of Gillette, Wyoming; Brent (Becky) Darrington of Dallas, Oregon; Stacey (Randy) Reynolds of Salem, Utah; Cindy (Chad) Christensen of Rock Spring, Wyoming, Cristie (Jake) Maughan of Ammon, Idaho; and Adam (Jessica) Darrington of Astoria, Oregon. She will be dearly missed by her 24 grandchildren: Kayla, Kylee, Jaydin, Brynley, Asher, Trey, Caden, Amarah, Paighton, Marni, Caimbree, Brennan, Acacia, Brylee, Jorgen, Rafe, Bryson, Tayler, Shyla, Corbin, Hokan, Declan, Oakley, and Hollis. She is also survived by her brother Boyd (Dolores) Booth of Ogden, Utah.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Collin (Norma) Booth, and her sister Joyce (J.D.) Huchison.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at the Ammon 3rd Ward, 2150 Avocet Drive. The family will receive friends today from 6 to 8 p.m. at Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 1st Street, Idaho Falls, Idaho, and one hour prior to services at the church. Interment will be at the Ammon Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.coltrinmortuary.com.
