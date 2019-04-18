Connie Ann Godfrey
September 15, 1950 - April 12, 2019
With profound sadness we announce the passing of Connie Ann Godfrey, our loving and devoted mother, grandmother and friend to all on April 12, 2019.
Connie, 68 of Heyburn, Idaho passed away in Bountiful, Utah after an extended illness brought on by a COPD attack that placed her in the Minidoka Memorial Hospital on February 1st, 2019. She was later transferred to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello, Idaho and finally Western Peaks Specialty Hospital in Bountiful, Utah.
Connie was born on September 15, 1950 in Butte, Montana to Russell Cowan and Birdie Magnus Cowan. Russell raised Connie from an early age and later married Freida Cowan. Connie married Clavell Godfrey on December 9, 1966 and they had six children together. Clavell and Connie later divorced, and Connie spent the last 10 years with Larry Melugin.
Connie greatly enjoyed her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. There was nothing more important to her in this life than her family. Connie wanted to know or know about each and every person that was or could have been related to her. Connie was also a cook by profession.
Connie is survived by her six children: John Godfrey of Idaho, Kathleene (Lorin) Lane of Idaho, Sharon (Scott) Jacobson of Florida, William (Maria) Godfrey of New Mexico, Vicki (Michael) Dominguez of Florida, Misty (Augustin) Gonzalez of Idaho, 16 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, her step-mother Freida Cowan of Idaho, her half-brother David Cowan of Montana, and her birth-mother Birdie Magnus Staley and half-sisters and half-brothers from this side of the family of Montana.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents Franklin and Anna Hunter, father Russell Cowan, brother Francis Cowan and great-granddaughter Aryanna Jacobson-Holmes.
The services for Connie will be as follows:
A viewing will be held from 6-8:00 pm Friday, April 19, 2019 at the Morrison Payne Funeral Home located at 321 East Main Street in Burley, Idaho.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, April 20, 2019 with another viewing at 1 p.m., at the Morrison Payne Funeral Home.
Services will conclude with burial at 11 a.m., Monday, April 22, 2019 at the Taylor Cemetery in Sheridan, Montana.
We would also like to thank Dr. Kevin Owens with Minidoka Memorial Hospital for years of care with her many health conditions and also the staff at Western Peaks Specialty Hospital in Bountiful, Utah for the great care that they took of Connie in her final weeks.
