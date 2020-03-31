Obituary: Conley "Con" Dale Moser
Obituary: Conley "Con" Dale Moser

Obituary: Conley "Con" Dale Moser

August 20, 1930—March 12, 2020

Conley “Con” Dale Moser, 89, of Jerome, Idaho passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020 peacefully surrounded by friends and loved ones.

He was born August 20, 1930 in St. John, Idaho to Ernest and Mary Moser. He was the 13th of 13 children.

He married his first wife, JoAnn Whitworth on August 18, 1948. They had one son, Cary and two daughters, Ramona and Shirley. They enjoyed fishing, camping trips, and bowling together. They were married for 53 years until JoAnn passed away in 2001. He married Shirley Moser and they were married until she passed away in 1014. He later met Frances Ehrmantraut and they spent many wonderful evenings dancing, listening to music, and spending time together.

He loved his family and had a kind and giving heart. Everyone who knew Con knew what a kind and wonderful person he was.

He is survived by his loving partner, Frances Ehrmantraut, of Jerome, Idaho, his son-in-law, Larry Beezley of Twin Falls, Idaho; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, JoAnn Whitworth Moser, his second wife, Shirley Moser, his daughter, Ramona Sant of Pocatello, Idaho and a daughter, Shirley (Larry) Beezley of Twin Falls, Idaho. His son, Cary (Debbie) Moser of Elk City, Idaho passed away eight days later on March 20, 2020.

We want to give a special thanks to Frances Ehrmantraut and her loving family for staying by Con’s side and helping him in his last months. He loved you all. We also want to thank the staff at Creekside Assisted Living Center in Jerome, Idaho for treating Con with loving care and respect in his last months.

We love him so much and he will be greatly missed. Our lives are so much richer because we knew him. Until we meet again in Heaven, Good-bye Con.

A memorial service will be planned at a later date in the Summer.

