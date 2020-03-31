Obituary: Conley "Con" Dale Moser

August 20, 1930—March 12, 2020

Conley “Con” Dale Moser, 89, of Jerome, Idaho passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020 peacefully surrounded by friends and loved ones.

He was born August 20, 1930 in St. John, Idaho to Ernest and Mary Moser. He was the 13th of 13 children.

He married his first wife, JoAnn Whitworth on August 18, 1948. They had one son, Cary and two daughters, Ramona and Shirley. They enjoyed fishing, camping trips, and bowling together. They were married for 53 years until JoAnn passed away in 2001. He married Shirley Moser and they were married until she passed away in 1014. He later met Frances Ehrmantraut and they spent many wonderful evenings dancing, listening to music, and spending time together.

He loved his family and had a kind and giving heart. Everyone who knew Con knew what a kind and wonderful person he was.

He is survived by his loving partner, Frances Ehrmantraut, of Jerome, Idaho, his son-in-law, Larry Beezley of Twin Falls, Idaho; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.