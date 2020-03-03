Obituary: Commander James William "Bill" Haines

In 1968 while “ported” in San Diego, Bill was introduced to the love of his life, Doris, by his Aunt Connie Haines. After their engagement, Doris patiently waited in San Diego for Bill to come home from the War. Upon returning, Bill and Doris were married November 5th, 1969 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Bill finished his Biology Degree at Idaho State University and soon after, moved to Meridian, Idaho with Doris, where he taught BiologyEcology at Kuna High School.

Bill was a military man through and through and in September 1973, re-enlisted in the United States Navy, this time completing Officer Training School at Pensacola, Florida. He proudly earned his “wings” becoming a Naval Flight Officer/Radar Intercept Officer flying onboard an E2-C “Charlie”. Bill loved his career in the United States Navy. It took this small town, Idaho boy all over the world, to each and every continent. He was stationed in Florida, Georgia, Japan, San Diego, Virginia and also served a distinguished assignment at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C. As an officer, Bill served onboard the USS Midway, USS Ranger, USS Kittyhawk and USS Kennedy and spoke several languages. Everyone who knew Bill, knew he deeply loved the United States of America and served his country with honor and distinction.