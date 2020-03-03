Obituary: Commander James William "Bill" Haines

October 31, 1944—February 16, 2020
It is with deep sadness that Doris and Brandi said goodbye to their beloved husband and father on February 16th, 2020.
Bill was born in Albany, California on October 31st, 1944 to Cloyce and Fanne (Rardin) Haines. Bill moved with his parents to Brainerd, Minnesota shortly after his father returned from serving in the United States Navy, during WWII. They then moved to Toole, Utah and onward to Albion, Idaho where both his parents taught school. Bill moved to Oakley, Idaho in the 7th grade where his father accepted a position as high school Principal of Oakley High School and his mother taught English. In the quiet valley of Oakley, Idaho, Bill made many wonderful memories and wonderful friends, including his lifelong buddy, Gary Lloyd, who remained steadfast by his side until the end.
You have free articles remaining.
Bill graduated as ValedictorianMerit Scholar and Senior Class president from Oakley High School in May of 1962. He attended the University of Utah where he was pursuing a Biology Degree and played trumpet in the University band. After 3 and ½ years at college, Bill enlisted in The United States Navy and served onboard the USS Iwo Jima, as a hospital corpsman/pharmacy technician. On the ship, Bill ran the pharmacy and processed the deceased and took care of the wounded boys from the Vietnam War. Bill proudly served three tours during the duration of the Vietnam War.
In 1968 while “ported” in San Diego, Bill was introduced to the love of his life, Doris, by his Aunt Connie Haines. After their engagement, Doris patiently waited in San Diego for Bill to come home from the War. Upon returning, Bill and Doris were married November 5th, 1969 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Bill finished his Biology Degree at Idaho State University and soon after, moved to Meridian, Idaho with Doris, where he taught BiologyEcology at Kuna High School.
Bill was a military man through and through and in September 1973, re-enlisted in the United States Navy, this time completing Officer Training School at Pensacola, Florida. He proudly earned his “wings” becoming a Naval Flight Officer/Radar Intercept Officer flying onboard an E2-C “Charlie”. Bill loved his career in the United States Navy. It took this small town, Idaho boy all over the world, to each and every continent. He was stationed in Florida, Georgia, Japan, San Diego, Virginia and also served a distinguished assignment at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C. As an officer, Bill served onboard the USS Midway, USS Ranger, USS Kittyhawk and USS Kennedy and spoke several languages. Everyone who knew Bill, knew he deeply loved the United States of America and served his country with honor and distinction.
While on assignment in England, Bill was in a tragic accident that left him disabled and unable to return to active duty service. Upon retiring from the United States Navy, Doris moved Bill back to Oakley, Idaho in 1988 and remained by his side, caring for him faithfully, day in and day out. Their love was truly a love for all time, a testament to “in sickness and in health” and they remained inseparable.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Cloyce and Fanne (Rardin) Haines, his brother Gary Alan Haines and his brother David Jon Haines. He leaves behind and will always be loved by Kevin and Susie Haines of Phoenix, Arizona, Dana and Mike Tanner of Layton, Utah and Diane and John Remington of Dayton, Nevada. His wife Doris and his daughter Brandi, treasured his time on Earth and were with him until his father Cloyce called him home. Bill was a very honest and direct man, and per his request there will be no formal burial service. Doris and Brandi request donations in Bill’s memory be made to your local VFW and/or Disabled Veterans of America (DAV).
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.