Obituary: Colleen R Dennis Brenton

October 20, 1966—February 23, 2019
Colleen R Brenton passed away February 23,2019 in a Boise ,Idaho. Colleen was born to Pam and Keith Dennis on October 30, 1966 in Twin Falls, Idaho and she grew up in the Jackpot-Twin Falls, Idaho area.
Colleen was very intelligent, inquisitive child that spent a lot of time with her grandma Celestia at a young age and thus learned to read at the age of 4. She was an only child but grew up with her cousins all of her young life. She graduated from high school in Filer, Idaho in 1983 at the age of 16. She graduated from UNR-Reno in 1988 with a business degree. She started working as a trust officer in banking and went on to work in Human Resources at various places but enjoyed her time at Micron the most. While there she got to travel extensively visiting many areas in the United States and European and Asian countries. She got to live six years near her favorite NFL team, the Green Bay Packers, and cheered them on at many home games. Colleen loved sports so much she even blogged online about her two teams, Packers and Brewers. She got on Twitter in 2008, last as #WhatRUTinKin making lots of friends and got to meet many of her fellow Packer friends while living in Wisconsin. She was known to be a little stubborn and still in the end held out for her number 23.
Colleen is survived by her husband Brad, two sons Tim and Rory. Also by her mother Pam and step-mom Pattie plus many Aunts and Uncles—to many to mention.
She was preceded in death by her Dad Keith, both sets grandparents Roy and Alice Morrison and Burr and Celestia Dennis, nephew, and cousins.
Colleen will be missed by many. A Celebration of Collen’s life will be held on June 1st, from 3:00—5:00 p.m. at Cottonwood Grill in the River Room, 913 W River St., Boise Idaho. Friends and family are invited.
