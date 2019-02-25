Obituary: Colleen E. Bishop

July 3, 1927—February 21, 2019
Colleen E. Bishop, 91, of Gooding, Idaho, died Thursday, February 21, 2019 at DeSano Place Suites.
Colleen was born July 3, 1927 at her home on Bone Creek near Hill City, Kansas, the daughter of Virgil A. and Ruth Newman Thompson.
She moved to Gooding, Idaho with her parents, in 1936 at the age of 9, leaving the dust bowl of Kansas. She attended schools in Gooding and graduated from high school in 1945. In 1948, she started working for American Falls Reservoir District. After starting her family, she returned to work for American Falls Reservoir District in 1965 and worked there until she retired.
Colleen married Paul J. Bishop on June 24, 1950 in Gooding where they lived and raised their family.
Colleen loved her family above all else. She especially enjoyed the cabin on the South Fork of the Boise River. Many happy reunions and celebrations were held there. Her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren were her pride and joy. She was active in Eastern Star, Job’s Daughters, and volunteering at the Senior Center in Gooding. She enjoyed traveling and was able to take many trips.
Survivors include three children—Pat and Lise Bishop of Gooding, Shawnee Latimer of Valentine, Nebraska, and Tom and Trish Bishop of Atchison, Kansas; five grandchildren—Elizabeth and Brian Pankonin, Paul and Jill Latimer, Chester Bishop, Jocelyn Bishop, and Steven and Melody Bishop; three great grandchildren—Lucy and Sydney Latimer and Camden Bishop; one half-brother—Mike and Rebecca Thompson; and one step sister—Mary Vandergraft. She was preceded in death by her husband and parents.
Memorials may be made to the Gooding Senior Center.
The family would like to express their deepest appreciation and gratitude to all the wonderful caregivers at DeSano Place Suites in Gooding. They cared for Colleen with such love and we will be forever grateful to each and every one of them.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, March 1, 2019 at Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery in Gooding.
Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
