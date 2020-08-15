Obituary: Colleen Bybee

February 8, 1952—August 4, 2020
Colleen Bybee passed away and returned to our Heavenly Father on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at the age of 68. She was a loving mother, as well as a devoted grandmother and great-grandmother.
Colleen was born on February 8, 1952 in Price, Utah to Donna Marie and Earl Jay Hunt. She grew up in Utah and Idaho where she started her family and then later moved to California where she worked at First Interstate Bank for many years before becoming a “Special Need’s Bus Driver” for the Sacramento City Unified School District. She was a caretaker by nature and eventually retired to Idaho to care for her ill mother.
Colleen had a passion for family and was known as either “Grandma” or “Aunt Colleen” to almost everyone that knew her. She treated everyone with love and compassion and was always the first to help whenever someone needed it. After her mother passed in 2012, she began working as an “In Home Care Provider” where she was able to continue to provide care, love, and support to others.
Colleen will be missed greatly by all. Besides being with her family, Colleen’s favorite things to do consisted of wandering around garage sales and testing her luck at the casino. She also frequently held a large corner yard sale that will never be forgotten by the Heyburn, Idaho community.
She is survived by her four daughters, Connie Hunt, Hailey Parker, Kimberly Shtaldeker, and Crystal Martin. Her daughters blessed her with a dozen grandchildren and great-grandchildren as well. Colleen considered her family as her ultimate pride and joy. She never spent a day without a handful of them running around her yard and going in and out of the house. Greeting Colleen at the gates of heaven were both her parents as well as all her siblings, Joseph Hunt, Edward Hunt, Ina Montoya, and Rose Dewiit. Based on her wishes, there will be no memorial or funeral service.
