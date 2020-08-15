Obituary: Colleen Bybee

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

February 8, 1952—August 4, 2020

Colleen Bybee passed away and returned to our Heavenly Father on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at the age of 68. She was a loving mother, as well as a devoted grandmother and great-grandmother.

Colleen was born on February 8, 1952 in Price, Utah to Donna Marie and Earl Jay Hunt. She grew up in Utah and Idaho where she started her family and then later moved to California where she worked at First Interstate Bank for many years before becoming a “Special Need’s Bus Driver” for the Sacramento City Unified School District. She was a caretaker by nature and eventually retired to Idaho to care for her ill mother.

Colleen had a passion for family and was known as either “Grandma” or “Aunt Colleen” to almost everyone that knew her. She treated everyone with love and compassion and was always the first to help whenever someone needed it. After her mother passed in 2012, she began working as an “In Home Care Provider” where she was able to continue to provide care, love, and support to others.