Cole F. Watkins
October 18, 1934 - March 27, 2019
Cole Watkins took his final exit off life's highway on March 27, 2019 after a short illness. He was born on October 18, 1934 in Dublin, Georgia as the only child to Fuller and Mattie (Batsen) Watkins. After his father's early passing, Cole and his mother eventually moved to Twin Falls, Idaho. Cole was among the first class to graduate from the newly built Twin Falls High School in 1952. On June 1, 1956, Cole married his first and only sweetheart Wilma Mason, and later had four children. Cole worked as an officer for the Idaho State Police Port of Entry in Sterevell, Idaho starting in 1960. He later became an Idaho State Police Patrolman, until his retirement in 1996 after 36 years of devoted service. During the last ten years of his career, Cole especially enjoyed his time working with the Motor Carrier Safety Assistance Program. He also willingly worked various side jobs to support his family and help others. He and Wilma never hesitated to go without in order to lend a hand wherever needed.
Cole is survived by his four children, Vic (Debbie) Watkins, Trena (Gary) Eldredge, Jim (Debbie) Watkins, and Deb (Dan) Rongen; his acquired son Aubrey (Jessica) Biggs; his grandchildren, Jamie (Jake), Samantha (Andrew), Kyra (Ryan), Chase (Cindy), Chris, Mattie, and Maysie; and his five great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents and his cherished wife, Wilma whom he missed each and every day.
In honor of Cole, let's all meet for a cup of coffee at The Depot Grill on Saturday, April 6, 2019 for an open house between 1 to 4 p.m.
We are especially grateful to the staff at The Depot Grill for treating Cole like family. Thanks to Great Harvest Bread Company and the gals at Glanbia Cheese for serving up countless smiles, and to the staff at Fred Meyer Pharmacy and Wills Toyota for years of patience and kindness.
