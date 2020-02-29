Obituary: Clyde M. Annis
July 2, 1929—February 17, 2020

Clyde M. Annis, age 90, of Rupert, died February 17, 2020, at Countryside Care Center in Rupert, Idaho with his daughters present.

Clyde was born on July 2, 1929 in Twin Falls, Idaho to Elmer and Leah Annis. He married Janet Boyd, his wife of 69 years, on February 22, 1947. Clyde and his wife farmed for several years in Twin Falls area. In 1954, they moved to Rupert where he worked for the Bureau of Reclamation until his retirement.

Clyde’s hobbies included camping and fishing with his family. He enjoyed playing board games and had a knack for making abstract puzzles for his children and grandchildren. He also liked a good family barbeque, cooking hamburgers and hot dogs for all.

Clyde was also a great handyman and mechanic helping anyone needing help. For years, Clyde was actively involved in Masons, Eastern Stars, and Jobs Daughters.

Clyde is survived by three daughters Mickey Meredith, Peggy (LeRoy) Jarolimek, and Bonnie (Steve) Torix. He has 8 grandchildren, and 19 great grandchildren and 2 great great-grandchildren He was preceded in death by his wife Janet, 4 brothers, Howard Annis, Amil Annis, Wayne Annis, and Wesley Annis, and 3 sisters, Noreen Davis, Elsie Marsh, and Mona Dodd.In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the Shriners Hospital.

A gathering for family and friends will be held on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at the Morrison Funeral Home 188 S. Hwy in Rupert from 2 to 4 pm.

