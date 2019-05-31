June 19, 1932—May 30, 2019
Clyde J Mabey, 86 of Heyburn passed away Thursday, May 30, 2019. He was born June 19, 1932 to John James and Alice May Walker Mabey in Oakley, Idaho. He was the youngest of 12 children. He was raised in Oakley, Idaho in the Marion area and graduated from Burley High school in 1951.
During his childhood, he helped his sister and brother in law with chores on a farm that belonged to Ruby and Leon Bywater. Little did he know that the little obnoxious girl that lived there would one day be his soul mate, Mary Ann Jolley Bywater.
Dad was drafted in November 1952 into the Korean War serving in the Army. He served from November 21, 1952 until the cease fire on June 27, 1953 and was discharged in 1954.
After returning from the War, dad went on a hunting trip and was reunited with that little girl from days gone past and fell madly in love. They were later married on December 30, 1954.
After their marriage they brought 5 children into the world, Kerry, Terry, Pam, Patty and Mark.
Dad was a hard worker and worked many jobs at once to support and feed his family. He and mom purchased a farm, where they resided at the time of their deaths. He never backed up from hard work, milking cows by hand, gathering water cress to sell to the local stores, farming, and raising animals to sell and eat while maintaining a fulltime job. In 1968 they started their own pallets business, calling it Mabey’s Pallet and Lumber.
Dad and mom made a good life together. They enjoyed spending time with the family, going for long drives in the mountains, fishing, hunting and more than anything a hot game of poker. But most of all after retirement they loved to spend time at their cabin in Palisades watching the animals in their own setting and nature at its finest.
Dad was preceded in death by his soul mate Mary Ann, his parents, one Grandson Tyson Blevins and all his siblings except one sister.
He is survived by his loving children Kerry Blevins, Terry (Ellen) Mabey, Pam (Patrick) McDaniels, Patty (Ike) Shockey, and Mark (Dolores) Mabey. 10 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren as well as many loving step grand and great grandchildren. Everyone of them were loved just the same.
We would like to thank Minidoka Home Health, Mini Cassia Hearts for Seniors and Harrison’s Hope Hospice for all the care and compassion that was shown to dad and the entire family during his struggles over the last year.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Monday, June 3, 2019 at Hansen Mortuary 710 6th Street Rupert with burial to follow at the Riverside Cemetery. Military rites will be provided by the Mini Cassia Veterans. Viewing for family and friends will be held 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, June 2, 2019 and one hour prior to services. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.