November 9, 1940 – October 21, 2018

Clyde “Gene” Schlaick, 77, of Buhl, went to be with the Lord Sunday morning, October 21, 2018. He was born November 9, 1940 in Neligh, Nebraska and grew up in Monterey, California.

Gene graduated from Monterey Union High School and served 4 years in the US Marine Corps. He married Berdena Fiskeaux in California and before moving to Idaho in 1969. In California, he worked for IML freight. In Idaho, he worked for Rangen, Inc. in Buhl, ITT Baking Company and Leroy Perkins in Twin Falls before owning and operating his own truck, driving the Western United States and Canada for 7 years. Later he owned 2 businesses in Buhl: T & S Repair with Terry Lechner and Gene’s Radiator Shop.

Gene is survived by his wife Berdena; daughters, Gena Hankel (John) and Lori Lawson (Joseph, III); sister, Dorothy Uker (Jerry) of Twin Falls; half- sisters, granddaughters, grandsons, nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his father, Clyde W. Schlaick; stepfather, Hank Damewood; mother, Grace M. Schlaick, and grandson, Garrison Herzinger.

The family would like to thank Visions Hospice and Desert Rose Retirement Estates for their care in this time. In lieu of flowers, you may send donations to Toys for Tots either through their website at www.toysfortots.org or in a collection bin this Christmas.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, October 29, 2018 at the Filer Mennonite Church (109 5th St., Filer). A viewing will be from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m., Sunday, 28 October at Farmer Funeral Chapel in Buhl.

