April 11, 1931—January 16, 2020
Clyde Allen Burney was born April 11, 1931 to Bert and Fannie Burney in Kingston, Arkansas. He passed away on Jan. 16, 2020. He lived in Arkansas with his family until 1947. They moved to Buhl, Idaho, and then a year later to Twin Falls, Idaho and that is where they finished raising their children.
Clyde married Dorothy Mae Boehm Dec. 8, 1952. Seven days later, Clyde was drafted by the Army and served in the Korean Conflict. Clyde and Dorothy had two children, Barbara and David.
Clyde worked for the Twin Falls Canal Company for several years and later went to work for the Twin Falls Highway District. Clyde served as Director of the Twin Falls Highway District from 1984-1993. He retired in 1993. Clyde and Dorothy spent the next 20 years in Yuma, Arizona during the winters. They made many wonderful friends and Clyde loved going to the farm fields to get vegetables and picking grapefruit and oranges. Clyde was an avid hunter, fisherman, and gardener. Clyde was also a Veteran and volunteered as Honor Guards at Military Funerals for the past 15 years.
Clyde leaves behind his loving wife Dorothy, one sister Lou Chavers (Ben) of Park City, Montana. Daughter Barbara McCarthy (Kent) Meridian, Idaho, and Son David Burney (Mickey) of Kimberly, Idaho. Grandchildren Lisa Burney of Kimberly, Idaho, Mindy Webb, of Mountain Home, Idaho, Matthew McCarthy and Katie Miedema (Adam), of Meridian, Idaho. Great Grandchildren Mercedes and Hunter Webb, Nathan and Theo Miedema, and Taylor Willis. He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother, and two sisters. The family would like to thank all the family and friends that were able to be here in the last week of his life. A special thanks to the staff at St. Luke’s. You made Clyde comfortable and he appreciated the care you showed for him. Special thanks to Kit, Dr. Dobson, and Shawna.
A viewing will be held today from 5 to 7 p.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home. The Funeral Service will take place Monday, Jan. 20, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd. Twin Falls, Idaho 83301.
