Obituary: Clifford C Paine

December 24, 1959—March 28, 2020
Clifford C Paine, 60, of Twin Falls, Idaho went to be with the Lord unexpectedly on March 28, 2020. He was born on December 24, 1959 in Stoughton, Massachusetts. He was the son of Virginia Paine and the late Harold Paine and the youngest of four brothers. He married the love of his life, Joan, on June 2, 1979. They graduated from Nyack College in 1981. He went on to graduate from Alliance Theological Seminary with an MDiv in 1986. He served Christian & Missionary Alliance churches in Massachusetts, Ohio and Michigan before settling at Heritage Alliance Church in Twin Falls in 2002. In 2011 he graduated from Boise State University with a MSW. He worked at Preferred Child and Family Services from 2011-2014. He joined the staff at the Twin Falls Treatment and Recovery Center in 2014. During his time pursuing social work, he continued as associate pastor serving Heritage Alliance.
He was an active part in his community specifically in regards to soccer. He was both a referee and a trainer with Idaho Youth Soccer. He also was a soccer referee for IHSAA.
He is survived in death by his wife Joan Paine, his four kids Isaiah Paine(m. Carrie Paine), MaryBeth Lehrsch(m. Ben Lehrsch), Stephanie Novacek(m. Justin Novacek) and Josiah Paine(m. Mariah Paine), his four grandkids Ezra, Asher, Jonas and Amelia, his mother Virginia Paine, two older brothers Ralph Paine and Donald Paine, and many family members and friends. He is preceded in death by his father Harold Paine and his oldest brother Phillip Paine.
Arrangements were under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
