Obituary: Clifford C Paine

Clifford C Paine, 60, of Twin Falls, Idaho went to be with the Lord unexpectedly on March 28, 2020. He was born on December 24, 1959 in Stoughton, Massachusetts. He was the son of Virginia Paine and the late Harold Paine and the youngest of four brothers. He married the love of his life, Joan, on June 2, 1979. They graduated from Nyack College in 1981. He went on to graduate from Alliance Theological Seminary with an MDiv in 1986. He served Christian & Missionary Alliance churches in Massachusetts, Ohio and Michigan before settling at Heritage Alliance Church in Twin Falls in 2002. In 2011 he graduated from Boise State University with a MSW. He worked at Preferred Child and Family Services from 2011-2014. He joined the staff at the Twin Falls Treatment and Recovery Center in 2014. During his time pursuing social work, he continued as associate pastor serving Heritage Alliance.