December 21, 1933—November 22, 2019
Clifford C. Amundsen passed away after a short illness at St. Luke’s Hospital on November 22, 2019. Clif was born December 21, 1933, in Norwalk, CT, to Mildred and Elmer Amundsen. He graduated from Pocatello High School in 1951. He received his undergraduate degree from Idaho State University in 1961, and his PhD from the University of Colorado in 1967.
He served two years in the U.S. Army. He married Margie Roth of Twin Falls in 1956, and had two daughters. He joined the faculty at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville in 1967 where, in addition to teaching and research, he spent time conducting research in the Aleutian Islands and ecological work for various agencies in the Southeast. He retired in 2002 and he and Margie moved back to Twin Falls in 2005.
You have free articles remaining.
He was a lifetime member of the National Ski Patrol, the Idaho Academy of Sciences, and Wetland Scientists. After retirement, he served on the Pest Abatement District Board and volunteered with the US Forest Service.
His parents, Mildred and Elmer Amundsen, and his daughter Elsbeth Amundsen Shelton preceded him in death. He is survived by wife Margie, daughter Kari (Merrill) Apter and granddaughters Margaret and Anna of Los Altos, CA.
At his request, no formal services are planned. A family memorial service will be held in the summer in the Idaho Mountains that he loved. Cremation is under the direction of Parke’s Funeral Home.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.