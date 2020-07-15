Obituary: Clifford B. Bell

Clifford B. Bell, age 83, passed away peacefully at his home on July 13, 2020 in Oakley, Idaho. He was born on August 15, 1936 in Oakley, Idaho where he grew up attending school, participating in track and being a member of the cheerleading squad. After graduation he was drafted into the Army where he served his country during the Korean War. Once returning from service he moved to Utah where he met his wife, Deanne Tovey of 61 years. They were sealed for time and all eternity in the Salt Lake Temple on August 29, 1958. They moved to Oakley, Idaho in 1967. They had four children; Craig Bell (Melodie) South Jordan, Utah, Robert Bell (Deborah), Lisa McKnight (Louie), and Mark Bell (Diane) of Oakley, Idaho. During his life he had several jobs as a mechanic. Working at John Deere (Elliot’s in Burley) was one of his most enjoyable. He then started and owned his own mechanic business, B&B Repair in Oakley, which he worked at up until his retirement.