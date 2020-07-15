Obituary: Clifford B. Bell

August 15, 1936—July 13, 2020
Clifford B. Bell, age 83, passed away peacefully at his home on July 13, 2020 in Oakley, Idaho. He was born on August 15, 1936 in Oakley, Idaho where he grew up attending school, participating in track and being a member of the cheerleading squad. After graduation he was drafted into the Army where he served his country during the Korean War. Once returning from service he moved to Utah where he met his wife, Deanne Tovey of 61 years. They were sealed for time and all eternity in the Salt Lake Temple on August 29, 1958. They moved to Oakley, Idaho in 1967. They had four children; Craig Bell (Melodie) South Jordan, Utah, Robert Bell (Deborah), Lisa McKnight (Louie), and Mark Bell (Diane) of Oakley, Idaho. During his life he had several jobs as a mechanic. Working at John Deere (Elliot’s in Burley) was one of his most enjoyable. He then started and owned his own mechanic business, B&B Repair in Oakley, which he worked at up until his retirement.
He is survived by his four children, ten grandchildren, and fourteen great grandchildren. We was preceded in death by his wife Deanne Bell.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020, at the Oakley Stake Center with Bishop Wayne Lind officiating. Burial will follow in the Oakley Cemetery with Military Rites by the Mini-Cassia Veterans. The viewing will be held at the church on Saturday from 10 to 10:45 a.m. prior to the service.
Due to COVID-19 group restrictions, accommodations up to 99 people will be made. Those in attendance are recommended to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.