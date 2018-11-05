Try 1 month for 99¢

February 10, 1949—November 4, 2018

Cliff W. Hinkle was born in Dennison, Texas on February 10, 1949 to Jesse and Learlene Hinkle. He passed away on Sunday, November 4, 2018 with his family by his side.

Cliff moved with his family to Idaho when he was two weeks old. He attended schools in Twin Falls, Idaho and graduated in 1967 from Twin Falls High School. He graduated from Boise Junior College in 1969. After spending some time in Arkansas, he returned to Twin Falls and married his one true love Kathy Hills (Sieber) and became Dad to Charley and Missy. Cliff and Kathy lived and worked in Winnemucca, NV, Portland, OR and Hood River, OR before moving back to Twin Falls. Cliff’s entire career was working in Grocery Produce. He was a member of the Twin Falls Church of the Nazarene and an active leader of a small Life Group.

He is survived by his wife Kathy of Twin Falls, son Charles (Cori) Sieber of Marysville, CA, daughter Melissa (Josh) Ford-Maynard of Boise, ID; six grandchildren: Alexandr, Tifanie, Jennifr, Conner, Carson and Ally; sister Marlene (Norman) Keesler of Nampa, ID. He was preceded in death by his parents Jesse and Learlene Hinkle and sister Irene Fusselman.

Services will be held at Twin Falls Church of the Nazarene on Thursday, November 8, 2018 at 2 p.m.

Officiating Pastor Dave Morey

