June 30, 1928—August 30, 2019
Cletus Ervan Bubel, 91, passed away on August 30, 2019 at the V.A. Home in Pocatello. He was born on June 30, 1928 to Carl and Katherine Bubel in Nez Perce, Idaho. He was the 8th of 9 children born to the couple. He graduated high school and enlisted in the Army on June 19, 1946. He served as a Corporal and was discharged in November of 1947. After his discharge he worked as a welder for Boeing. Cletus moved to Rupert to homestead in 1959. He married Mae Martin Linzy in 1961. He became a beloved stepfather to Mae’s children: Jeffry, Kevin, and Kim. Cletus and family farmed until the boys left home. Then he and Mae continued until they sold out and moved to Rupert in 1995.
Cletus and Mae enjoyed square dancing, playing pinochle, and serving their church. He was a member of St. Nicholas Catholic Church. Cletus was a gentle man who was loved by all who met him.
Cletus is survived by his son, Kim Linzy, Pocatello, Idaho, and two grandchildren: Daniel Bubel, Portland, Oregon, and Chynna Linzy, Pocatello, Idaho. He is preceded in death by his wife, Mae, two sons: Jeffry and Kevin. All his brothers and sisters: Alois, Mary, Rita, Victor, Fritz, Cecelia, Joan, and Genevieve.
Funeral Mass will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday September 6, 2019 at St Nicholas Catholic Church. Gathering for friends and family will be held from 6-8:00 p.m. with a Rosary at 7:00 p.m. Thursday, September 5, 2019 at the mortuary. Services will conclude with Urn placement at the Paul Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the St. Nicholas School.
