August 21 1935—January 27, 2020

Clayton Fees, 84, passed away on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020 in Twin Falls, Idaho.

Clayton was born on Aug. 21, 1935 in Dante, South Dakota, to O.D. and Marian Fees. He was raised and educated in Avon, South Dakota. After graduating high school, he moved to California and became a member of the National Automatic Fire Sprinkler Union, Local 709. Clayton served in the U.S. Army overseas in Germany upon returning stateside from serving he resumed his career as a sprinkler fitter. He worked with the Union until his retirement in 1993.

In 1993, Clayton and his wife—Wanda moved to Hagerman, Idaho where they owned and operated Hagerman Mini Mart & Deli for several years. After retirement he enjoyed fishing whenever and wherever.

Clayton is survived by his children: Jay Fees, Margaret (Jack Jr.) Verbree, Colin (Brenda) Fees, Catherine (Francis) Gill, Hope (Richard) Parker and Britton (Wendy) Fees. Grandchildren: Doug (Helen) Williams, Cynthia (Adam) Traughber, Amy Fees, Hope Parker, Matthew (Tiffany) Gill, Ryan (Airen) Parker, Dustin Fees, Jack III (Alejandra) Verbree, Jordan Verbree, Justin Verbree, Richie Parker, Emily Fees, Christian Fees; and seven great grandchildren. He is also survived by his niece—Denise (Jon) Hanson along with numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife—Wanda Fees; his eight siblings; and his parents.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 at the New Life Community Church in Wendell, Idaho with Pastor Gary Westra officiating. A viewing will be held one hour prior to service at 9:30 a.m. for family members and friends. Burial with military honors will follow immediately in the Wendell Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Wendell Chapel.

Condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.

