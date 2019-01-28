Try 1 month for 99¢

September 16, 1920—January 25, 2019

Claudine Ruth (Chessmore) Wilson passed away at Grace Assisted Living, Twin Falls, Idaho, surrounded by her family on January 25, 2019 at 11:18 p.m. of natural causes. She was 98 years old.

Claudine was born on September 16, 1920 in Funk, Nebraska, to Claude E. Chessmore and Veda (Snoderly) Chessmore.

She was married to W. Paul Wilson Jr. on July 1, 1946 in Visalia, California. Paul was born in 1919 and died in 1987.

Claudine had a passion for oil painting, crocheting, and loved to do home remodels. She also loved to go on cruises and would enjoy going to the penny slots. Claudine was a generous, loving soul and was loved by many. Her smile could light up a room. Her most used saying was, ‘You get good for good, and bad for bad.’ Claudine would give so much and would ask for so little.

Claudine is survived by her only son, Wellington Paul Wilson III, and his wife Linda; her granddaughters, Ruth Foster and Janet Eggleston; her four great grandchildren and five great great grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, January 31, 2019, at Farmer Funeral Chapel, 130 9th Ave North, Buhl, Idaho, with viewing one hour prior to service. Graveside service will follow at West End Cemetery, Buhl.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Claudine’s memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.

