Obituary: Claudia J. Tattersall

July 8, 1950—January 22, 2019
Claudia J. Tattersall of Ketchum Idaho passed away peacefully in Twin Falls, on Tuesday, January 22, 2019 after a long battle with respiratory illness.
She was born in Twin Falls on July 8, 1950 to Arthur and Martha Bruce Tattersall of Eden; and she graduated from Valley High School in 1968.
Claudia attended Boise State Junior College before moving to Seattle and San Diego, with her first husband, George Hammond. She returned to her beloved Idaho in the 70’s and lived in the Wood River Valley, working for the Sun Valley Co. In 1991, she met her 2nd husband, John P. (Jack) Reynolds, marrying in Ketchum on January 3, 1998. Together they enjoyed skiing, camping and white water rafting.
Claudia became an accomplished boater, rowing her cataraft down many of Idaho’s pristine rivers. She was proud of her numerous runs on the Middle Fork and Main Salmon Rivers.
Claudia is survived by her loving husband, Jack, sisters: Kathy (Glen) and D’On and brother, Jim, (Valda) and a “passel” of nieces, nephews and their children.
A memorial potluck will be held Saturday, February 9, 2019 at the Silver & Gold Senior Center in Eden, at 1 p.m.
Donations in Claudia’s memory, may be made to Idaho Rivers United to protect the rivers that she loved so dearly.
