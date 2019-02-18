July 9, 1931 – February 14, 2019
Claude Ellis Mitchell, 87 of Jerome, Idaho passed away peacefully February 14, 2019. Claude was born July 9, 1931 in Brent, Alabama to Richmond and Annie (Riley) Mitchell.
After graduating high school, Claude joined the United States Navy in 1951 and served in the Korean War and the Vietnam War in Special Ops, blowing up roads, bridges, and weapon depots. He married his childhood sweetheart, Gladys Yeager, on August 5, 1955 in Wickenburg, Arizona. Claude was honorably discharged in 1959 and entered a 4-year program to become a masonry bricklayer. He was very skilled at his craft, winning bricklaying contests in his younger years and building fireplaces for several celebrities in their homes, including Jerry Lewis and Kevin Costner. He worked in South Blair and Hollywood, California before moving his family to Jerome, Idaho in 1972 and starting his own Masonry business in Sun Valley and Twin Falls. He was a lifelong member of the Brick Mason Union, LA-54.
Claude enjoyed fishing, hunting, and camping with his family, but his favorite pastime was gardening. He loved distributing his goods to family and friends and even grew small pumpkins that he took to the school children every year for them to decorate for Halloween.
A viewing will be held from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S Lincoln Ave, Jerome. Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, February 22, 2019 at Farnsworth Mortuary, with Military Honors. Burial will conclude at Jerome Cemetery.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Claude’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.
