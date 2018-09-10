Subscribe for 33¢ / day

Clara Mae Cagle Wren, 87, passed away Thursday, September 6, 2018 at Parkview in Burley, Idaho. She was born in Gothenburg, Nebraska and resided in Heyburn, Idaho. Clara’s hobbies included knitting and jigsaw puzzles.

Clara is survived by sons William (Dedenia) Wren, Thomas (Cindy) Wren, and Ralph (Cynthia) Wren. Her siblings Nelly, Kathleen, Shirley-Rae, Valerie, and Jenny, seven grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her son Paul Wren, husband Leonard Wren, granddaughter Crystal Reynolds, two brothers and one sister.

The family would like to thank Minidoka Memorial Home Health and Hospice and her Home Health Nurse Michelle for the excellent care of their mother.

Graveside services will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 14, 2018 at the Rupert Cemetery. Viewing for family and friends will be held from 9:00 a.m.-10:45 the day of the funeral. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Minidoka County Senior Center/Meals on Wheels 702 11th Street Rupert, ID 83350

