Obituary: Clara Lee (Dudley) Robinson

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

May 27, 1926—April 21, 2020

Clara Lee (Dudley) Robinson, 93, a resident of Wendell, Idaho, passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at her home in Wendell.

Clara was born on May 27, 1926 in Berger, Idaho, the daughter of Ray Elbert and Lillian Blanche Dudley.

She was raised and educated in Wendell, Idaho, where she lived all her life and raised her family.

She married John Lee Robinson on November 16, 1949 at the Methodist Church in Wendell.

Clara was sweet and loving. She lovingly cared for her parents, friends and siblings while she raised a family of seven children. She was proud of her work caring for people at the Wendell Manor. She worked there before she married John Robinson as well as after her children started their own families.

She lived beyond many of her friends, her siblings and her beloved husband.

She is survived by her children, and her many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great great-grandchildren.

A private family memorial service will be held on Friday, May 1, 2020 at the Wendell Cemetery. Cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Wendell Chapel. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Clara Robinson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.