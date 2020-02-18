Obituary: Clara Brashear

September 27, 1923—February 13, 2020
Clara Brass Brashear, 96, passed away, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020 at The Gables in Blackfoot, ID.
Clara was born Sept. 27, 1923 to Richard Davidson Brass and Florence Estelle Morrison Brass in Austin, Texas.
She married Aubrey Lewis Brashear on July 2, 1942 in Texas. Aubrey and Clara would welcome four daughters to the family, Sherry, Linda, Brenda, and Karen. They would also have seven grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, and 2 great great grandchildren. Aubrey and Clara celebrated 70 years of marriage together before Aubrey passed away on May 28, 2013.
Clara moved to Blackfoot, ID in April of 2015 to be closer to her daughter, Brenda.
You have free articles remaining.
Clara is survived by her daughters, Linda Pigeau of Roy, UT, Brenda Macfarlane of Blackfoot, and Karen (Robert) Bridge of Shoshone; son-in-law, Harvey Kingston of Twin Falls; seven grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, and two great great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Aubrey Brashear; daughter, Sherry Kingston; siblings, Robert, James, Alvin, Raymond, and Theodore Brass, Estelle Gerber and Lucille Wolfe; nephew, Darryll Brass; and sons-in-law, Jerry Pigeau and William Macfarlane.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 at the Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery in Twin Falls under the direction of the Hawker Funeral Home.
Memories of Clara and condolences to her family can be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.