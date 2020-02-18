{{featured_button_text}}
Obituary: Clara Brashear

September 27, 1923—February 13, 2020

Clara Brass Brashear, 96, passed away, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020 at The Gables in Blackfoot, ID.

Clara was born Sept. 27, 1923 to Richard Davidson Brass and Florence Estelle Morrison Brass in Austin, Texas.

She married Aubrey Lewis Brashear on July 2, 1942 in Texas. Aubrey and Clara would welcome four daughters to the family, Sherry, Linda, Brenda, and Karen. They would also have seven grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, and 2 great great grandchildren. Aubrey and Clara celebrated 70 years of marriage together before Aubrey passed away on May 28, 2013.

Clara moved to Blackfoot, ID in April of 2015 to be closer to her daughter, Brenda.

Clara is survived by her daughters, Linda Pigeau of Roy, UT, Brenda Macfarlane of Blackfoot, and Karen (Robert) Bridge of Shoshone; son-in-law, Harvey Kingston of Twin Falls; seven grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, and two great great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Aubrey Brashear; daughter, Sherry Kingston; siblings, Robert, James, Alvin, Raymond, and Theodore Brass, Estelle Gerber and Lucille Wolfe; nephew, Darryll Brass; and sons-in-law, Jerry Pigeau and William Macfarlane.

Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 at the Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery in Twin Falls under the direction of the Hawker Funeral Home.

Memories of Clara and condolences to her family can be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.

