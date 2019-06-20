{{featured_button_text}}
Obituary: Claire Winifred Wilkes

May 16, 1925—June 7, 2019

Claire Winifred Wilkes, 94 of Centralia Washington “Got into the boat with Jesus” at 2 a.m., on Friday, June 7, 2019 with family at her side.

Claire was born to Beryl and Clarissa (Emily) Kunkel on May 16, 1925 in Twin Falls, Idaho. She had 5 siblings.

Claire attended Wheaton College, obtained her teaching certificate and started her teaching career in a one room school house in Jerome, ID (1943) and Rogerson, ID (1944). She had her own kindergarten classroom for years. She was a proud member of the Iris Society of Twin Falls, a proud member of the National Button Society, Twin Falls Chapter, past president. She organized a nutritional group at her church, the First Church of the Nazarene in Twin Falls.

Claire began her 47 year marriage to Dr. Truman J. Wilkes on June 30, 1946, which ended with his death in 1993. They had 4 children: Dr. David Wilkes of Jerome, Idaho, Dianne Wilkes Cox of Twin Falls, Idaho, Candice (Todd) Marshall of Caldwell, Idaho, Robert Paul (Melinda) Wilkes of Chehalis, Washington.

Claire was preceded in death by her parents, three siblings, two grandchildren and her dear husband TJ. She is survived by her children, one sister Martha (Harold) Clure, eight grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews and so many dear friends.

A service and remembrance are planned for June 29, 2019 at the First Church of the Nazarene in Twin Falls at 1 p.m.

