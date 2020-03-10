Obituary: Clair Edmond Bergstrom

July 22, 1921—March 7, 2020

Clair Edmond “Bergie” Bergstrom, 98 year old Heyburn resident passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Countryside Care in Rupert. He was born on July 22, 1921 in Cuba Kansas. He had a long and eventful life. He loved to tell stories about his family and growing up in a much simpler way of life. He was raised Quaker. He talked a lot about the time he spent in the Army Air Corps during World War II. He was a gunnery instructor aboard B-17’s with a total of 2300 hours of flight time and survived two “Crack-up’s”

He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and May Bergstrom; his sister Alma Moore and brothers, Leonard, Eldon, and Lee Bergstrom.

He is survived by his wife of 77 years, Arlene Alkire Bergstrom; daughters Cheryl Young, Linda (Leonard) Williamson; sons, Jeff (Carmel) Bergstrom, Aaron Bergstrom and Clint (Bonnie) Bergstrom; brother Gene (Joyce) Bergstrom. Eight grandchildren and many great-grandchildren also survive him.

He was a good honest man who loved to garden and a good Gin game. We will miss Dad, but he’s with the rest of his family now so we are content. Urn placement with military honors will be held in Kansas at a later date. Cremation services are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert.

