Obituary: Cindy Rae Webb

March 24, 1962—June 4, 2019
Cindy Rae Webb is survived by her cherished husband, Robert Webb, two daughters in-law, Trish Webb, Adrienne Evans, her beloved son Ryan Lewis his wife Sarah and her grandchildren that gave her so much joy, Haven and Talon, her sister Robin Sly and her husband, Jim.
With profound sadness we announce the passing of Cindy Rae Webb, a loving wife, mother and friend to all whose lives she touched. At just 57 years of age, her life was unexpectedly cut short.
In celebration of her life, we want to take a moment to share what the world received and what she would like you to continue in her stead.
Though Cindy didn’t experience an easy life, her struggles never overcame her spirit or compassion. She found the beauty in all things small and great, most especially those she knew. She demonstrated how to truly love and cherish those in her life and to extend kindness to others; a lesson for all of us on how to live a life.
She leaves this world far too early and she will be profoundly missed and eternally loved. To truly honor her memory, the family only asks that you take time to appreciate one other, recognize each other’s value, celebrate the differences of our unique experiences that make us truly rich, and never forget to say, “I love you.”
