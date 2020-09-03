Obituary: Christopher Tanner

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

March 8, 1978 ~ August 25, 2020

PAUL – On Tuesday, August 25, 2020, Barry Christopher (Chris) Tanner, former resident of Paul, Idaho, passed away from injuries sustained in a trucking accident in Covelo, California.

Chris was born on March 8, 1978, to Barry and Linda Tanner. The only boy placed right in the middle of four sisters, he knew how to hold his own from an early age. He graduated from Minico High School in 1996, and took several classes from CSI, always having a passion for law.

On May 17, 1997, he married Jamie Streeter (Palmer), together they had a son, Brandon Christopher Tanner. In 2000, they divorced but remained good friends and great co-parents. In 2005, Chris was blessed to have a daughter with Kate Boisoneau, Miyah Joe Tanner.

Chris had a passion for reading and learning. He devoured books of any size; Stephen King and Brandon Sanderson books were always a favorite. He was also unbeatable at board games such as Trivial Pursuit. The amount of useful (and useless!) information he knew was astounding, he was highly intelligent. He loved to go on adventures. Snowboarding, camping, and running were always a favorite. He enjoyed taking his Jeep anywhere and everywhere, even if it wasn’t the best idea! No rock was too big, no road too small.