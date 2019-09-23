November 28, 1995—September 18, 2019
It is with the greatest sadness that we announce the passing of Christopher “Daniel” Grata.
Daniel was 23 years young and passed away unexpectedly in the early morning on Wednesday, September 18, 2019.
Daniel was born to Chris and Maria Grata in Las Vegas, Nevada on November 28th, 1995. He was welcomed into the world with happy parents and an excited big sister who he called “Koko”. That nickname has stayed with big sister Dakota and will always be special. In 1996 the family moved to Idaho to start a new life in a smaller town, where Chris and Maria thought would be a better, safer place to raise Dakota and Daniel. Daniel attended school at St. Edwards Catholic School and Oregon Trail Elementary. He also attended O’Leary Jr high and Magic Valley High School. He played baseball all through grade school but would have rather been hanging out with his friends, skateboarding, playing video games and listening to music.
Daniel enjoyed many Lagoon trips with his mom and big sister. He always looked forward to family dinner nights and his moms’ chicken fried steak. Their Christmas and Halloween movie nights will not be the same without him. Daniel spent many weekends camping, jet skiing and riding 4-wheelers with his dad and big sister. He enjoyed trips to Nevada to see his grandparents. He loved being outdoors and fishing was his favorite past time. Daniel started his employment working a summer for Lewis Roofing and then spent a year working alongside his dad building and installing cabinets and countertops. Daniel worked hard to obtain his CDL and spent his last years working as a driver for a construction supply company. Daniel met Timberlee Jones in December of 2017 and the joy of his life, Braylin Grata, arrived on November 8, 2018. Daniel said he never knew that kind of love was possible until he laid eyes on his baby girl. He said she was the greatest gift he had ever been given. Daniel wanted nothing more on earth than to be a good dad. His laughter and smile were infectious and will forever remain with us through Braylin.
You have free articles remaining.
Despite his God-given gift of bringing laughter and love to people, deep inside Daniel was suffering in the darkness, privately battling a deep, unexplainable pain. He chose to take his own life and succumbed to the silent illness of depression. We know he is without pain and is now resting peacefully in Gods arms.
Daniel’s family including his mom, Maria Grata; dad, Chris Grata (Kim); his daughter, Braylin Grata (Timberlee Jones); his sister, Dakota Grata (Cody Moore); step-sister, Kaylee Watts (Jennifer); stepbrother, Kris Watts, and half-brother, Justin Grata (Rocio); grandparents, Charlie Romanolo (Cathy Deloreto), and grandma, Donna Grata;, many aunts, uncles, & cousins, along with many friends who will miss his laugh, his smile, and his big presence in all of our lives.
Daniel was preceded in death by his uncle, David Romanolo; grandmother, Marsha Romanolo; grandfather, Carl Grata; uncle, Terry Portwood, and his stepbrother, Justin Howard.
There is a fund set up for little Braylin to help with expenses in Daniels absence. We ask that instead of flowers for the service, donations be made at First Federal Savings, 383 Shoshone St N, Twin Falls, ID 83301.
A celebration of Daniels life will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, September 26, 2019, location to be announced asap, for updates please go to the website below or call Serenity at 208-733-0991. Services are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls Idaho. Condolences may be shared at serenityfuneralchapel.com.
To plant a tree in memory of : Grata as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.