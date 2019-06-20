September 23, 1950—June 16, 2019
Christine Louise Joy, 68, of Twin Falls, Idaho, passed away surrounded by her family on June 16, 2019 of health issues. Christie was born in Centralia, Washington State September 23, 1950 to Donald and Helen Joy. She graduated from Walla Walla High School, and later attended Walla Walla Community College where she graduated from the Practical Nurse Program. She worked as an LPN for 20 years. During her lifetime she also worked as a salesperson where she received multiple awards for top sales in her division, or product. She met Daniel Green through mutual friends, and was married August 11, 1973 in Walla Walla, Washington. Christine loved the ocean, and made a trip to England to visit her sister, with her mother and daughter Ruth. She was a prayer warrior and anyone that she met or was introduced to she would include in her daily prayers.
Christine was predeceased by her son Raymond Monroe Green who passed in November of 1974. Her parents Donald and Helen, her niece Terryann Lot, as well as several other family members. Christine is survived by her daughter, Ruth Ellen Conway, grandchildren Robert James Conway & James Thomas Conway of Twin Falls and Boise Idaho. In addition she is survived by her siblings: Judy Hepworth, Mary Skinner, Steven Joy, sister in-law Margie Joy, David Joy, Cory Ward, TJ Orlandini (Tami Joy), Jennifer Joy, and Angela Miller. Also multiple great-grandchildren in Twin Falls Idaho and countless other family, and extended family members.
There will be a viewing prior to the funeral for anyone who wants to say goodbye at Parkes Funeral Home Sunday, June 23, 2019 at 3 to 5 p.m. The funeral will be held at Parkes Magic Valley Funeral Home on Monday, June 24, 2019 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers the family requests that you donate to Hospice Visions, or a charity of your choice in her honor as she was always a giving soul. Those who wish may share memories and condolences on her memorial page at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.
