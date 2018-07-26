Obituary: Christine L. Johns

December 25, 1957 – July 22, 2018
Our beloved wife, mother, aunt, and the greatest of great-aunts, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 22, 2018, surrounded by family and friends at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Hospital from complications of congestive heart failure due to cardiomyopathy.
Christine L. Johns was born on December 25, 1957, to Arthur H. Hoover and Margie O. Kerley Hoover at St. Benedict’s Hospital in Jerome, Idaho. Chris attended schools in Twin Falls and graduated from Twin Falls High in 1976. Pursuing a childhood dream of becoming a teacher, Chris attended Idaho State University graduating with a BA in Elementary Education in 1980. Chris began her teaching career with Teacher Corps in the fall of 1980 in the Snake River School District. Chris taught 2nd grade at Pingree and Rockford Elementary from 1981 to 1986. Wanting to be closer to family, Chris transferred to the Jerome School District in the Fall of 1986, where she taught 2nd grade at Jefferson and Horizon Elementary until 2002.
Chris met, fell in love with, and married her soul mate. Chris and Jerry were married on July 23, 1982, in Twin Falls. Together they spent the following 35 years building their life together. Son, Jared Dane, was born in 1985, and daughter, Shiann Linda would follow in 1989. Chris was diagnosed with breast cancer in 1998, and again in 2000, and would eventually have to give up her love of teaching due to health issues from the chemotherapy and radiation treatments. Chris battled hard to keep cancer from defining who she was and worked tirelessly to advocate for other victims, showing them there was indeed life after cancer. Chris retired from teaching in 2002, but that did not keep her out of the classroom. Chris would continue to volunteer as room mother, Debate Mom, mentor, proofreader, and speech coach for years as her kids went through school. Chris was known as ‘Mom’ to many students during these years.
Chris is preceded in death by her grandparents, parents, and numerous aunts and uncles. Chris is survived by her husband Jerry, children, Dane (Melissa) Johns and Shiann Johns, of Boise, sister Linda (Dean) Johnson of Kimberly, and numerous nieces and nephews. The family wishes to thank the staff at the Intermountain Healthcare Institute Heart and Lung Unit in Salt Lake City for their compassionate care and understanding for Chris during this most difficult time. They also wish to thank the caring staff at Hospice Visions, especially nurses Jessica and Sage, whose caring and compassion made her final days at home comfortable and peaceful. Also the ER and ICU staff at St. Luke’s Magic Valley for their compassionate care during her final hours.
A memorial service is planned at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls, on Friday, August 3, 2018, at 4 p.m., followed by a celebration of life at their home in Kimberly. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Hospice Visions, The American Cancer Society, Shriners’ Children Hospital, or a charity of choice. Condolences may be left for the family at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.
