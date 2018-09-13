Obituary: Christina Maria Ellston

September 18, 1940 – August 30, 2018
Christina Maria Ellston was called home by her Lord in the early morning hours of August 30, 2018 at her daughter’s home in Oregon. Christina was born to Ludwig Max Dold and Elfrieda (Kogler) Dold on September 18, 1940 in Innsbruck, Austria where she was reared and educated. Her father, Ludwig was an Intelligence Officer for the Austrian Army and absent most of her childhood. Her mother passed away when she was only a little over a year old and she was looked after by her aunt, her mothers sister. Her fostering is direct evidence of her willing to succeed, work hard and press forward attitude. She also enjoyed having fun such as, the pool table leagues that she played on for many years. She loved the comradery and “talking dirt” about her opponent during the game. It was a psychological tool that she used often and with each beverage consumed it too was intensified. Her aunt’s influence into her life was evident from her sewing and knitting skill set. She hand-made all matching Easter Sunday’s outfits for years and many of the sweaters she knitted can still be seen during the cold months throughout the Hagerman Valley. Our mom had a treasure trove of tools she developed over the years and was never afraid to use them. She was self-sufficient and demonstrated her talents. It may have been “pasta” in Hagerman or “pizza” in Bliss. Regardless of what was on the menu, it always had the same ingredient, Love. The food preparation and “customer appreciation dinners” she prepared all came from her heart and you could taste the love in every bite. Beside her parents, she has finally been reunited with those whom we increasingly caught her missing. Her husband of 16 years, Arthur B. Ellston who probably shouldn’t be riding up on a lawn mower; a daughter, Iris Lillian probably reading a book, possibly the Bible; her sister Uli, who has not grown an inch; Elexander Dold a nephew, laid back in a lawn chair taking in Heavens Rays and grandson, Graesyn pulling up in a “Goldberg” Monster Truck. Those who are left to cherish her memories include: brothers, Fritz and Micheal Dold of Austria; daughters, Ava (Scott) Montgomery of Oregon; Sandy (Tim) of Hagerman; a son, Phrederic “PH” Dold of North Carolina; grandchildren, Kendel (Josh) Richards, Heidi Peterson of Hagerman; Ashley (Craig) Mullen of Oregon; Eddie Harrison of Wyoming; Kenan Dold of Nevada; Key, Jamie and Honey Jo. Great grandchildren, Dylen, Levi and Zariya Richards, Austin and Damon Harrison, Elara Shike and Isaac Mullen. These words were spoken by Chris in a phone conversation: “To my loved ones who have been my reason, determination and will to carry on, I was gifted life and now I pay it back. I trade it for my eternal glory. My body parts are new and I can run so fast, it’s hard for others to pass me by. It’s ok, everything will be fine and I’m never far away. Think of me when you point at the sky, I will draw a picture in the clouds, it’s my way of saying hi. Be kind to others and show them your heart. This world can use some more love. Please don’t be in a hurry to come see me because you will have to stay, live your life to the fullest, it’s the best way. Take your time, I will always be here waiting, just a breath away.”A final farewell to our “Super Mom”, our “Wonder Grandma”, “GG” and “Fearless Comrade”, we want her friends to join the family in a celebration of her life on Sunday, September 16, 2:00 PM at the Hagerman Christian Center, 2750 S 900 E, Hagerman, ID 83332. Pastor Isaac Tellez will be officiating. The family will receive friends from 1-1:45PM at the church. Refreshments, food and memories will be shared in the fellowship hall following the services. A private cremation ceremony was held in Oregon shortly after her passing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.