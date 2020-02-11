{{featured_button_text}}

March 31, 1968—February 9, 2020

Christina Loreen Walgamott was born in Jerome Idaho on March 31, 1968 to her surviving parents, Charles and Dorothy Bryant. She entered Heaven’s gates on Feb. 9, 2020.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 at Believers Church, 100 E Ave D, Jerome Idaho 83338.

Service information

Feb 15
Celebration of Life
Saturday, February 15, 2020
9:00AM
Believers Church
100 East Ave. D
Jerome, ID 83338
