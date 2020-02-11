March 31, 1968—February 9, 2020
Christina Loreen Walgamott was born in Jerome Idaho on March 31, 1968 to her surviving parents, Charles and Dorothy Bryant. She entered Heaven’s gates on Feb. 9, 2020.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 at Believers Church, 100 E Ave D, Jerome Idaho 83338.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Christina’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.
To send flowers to the family of Christina Walgamott, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.