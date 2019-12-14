Chris Koyle
October 28, 1945 - December 10, 2019
Chris Koyle, 74, a resident of Gooding, lost her battle with Alzheimer's, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019 at Ashley Manor Memory Care in Jerome, surrounded by loved ones.
Chris was born on Oct. 28, 1945 in Hazelton, Idaho, the daughter of Sidney Byram and Rita Mae Ridgeway Byram. She lived in Hazelton until she was 5 years old when they moved to Gooding, where she lived ever since.
Chris graduated from Gooding High School in 1964 and followed in her mother's footsteps, attending beauty school. She married Lavar Gough on Jan. 16, 1965 in Elko, Nevada. They had 2 sons, Shaun and Brandon, and were later divorced. Chris then married the love of her life, Paul Koyle, on Dec. 14, 1977 in Gooding, Idaho. With their union came four step-daughters, Bobbie, Bonnie, Monica and Miranda. Then in 1979 their family was made complete with the birth of their daughter, Lori.
Chris spent the greater part of her life working as a Civil Secretary for the Gooding County Sheriff's Office. She absolutely adored George Strait and working outside in her flower gardens. She loved spending time with all of her wonderful grandkids more than anything in the world and was the best mom and grandma ever. She loved all the flying trips that her and Paul got to make with the Elliott's and she looked forward to getting together with her lifelong friends every month for their girls' luncheons.
Chris is survived by her children, Shaun Gough of Gooding, Brandon Gough of Twin Falls, and Lori (Michael) Page of Gooding; three step-daughters, Bobbie (Jay) Edwards of Bellevue, Monica (Bruce) Thacker of Jerome, and Miranda (Jason) Roberts of Utah. She had 11 grandchildren, Bailey (Tyler) Gifford, Justin, Sydney, Conner, Brady, Sawyer & Dawson Gough, and Colton, Cade, Coby & Cason Page. She also had 12 step-grandchildren and numerous step-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul, her parents, Sid & Rita, her brother, Ron, her step-daughter, Bonnie and her step-grandson, Dusty.
A celebration of life will be held on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Demaray Funeral Service - Gooding Chapel. Inurnment will follow at the Elmwood Cemetery in Gooding.
Condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
