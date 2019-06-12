June 21, 1934—June 8, 2019
TWIN FALLS – Chester K. Hillman, 84, husband, father and grandfather passed away in his home surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, June 8, 2019. He lived in Twin Falls with his loving wife Glenda Hillman of 65 years.
Chet was born in Twin Falls, Idaho on June 21, 1934 to George and Stella Hillman. He grew up and attended area schools graduating from TFHS. Chet felt a duty to service his country and joined the U.S. Navy in 1952. While on leave, he married his high school sweetheart Glenda on December 21, 1953. His four years in the Navy took them to duty stations in Memphis, San Diego, and Bremerton. While serving on board the USS Hancock, Chet helped create the design drawings to install the catapult system on the aircraft carrier. Together Chet and Glenda had three children, Terry Hillman of Twin Falls, Douglas (Karen) Hillman of Idaho Falls, and Pamela (Gary) Monroe of Filer.
Continuing his desire to serve, Chet worked as a police officer for the Idaho State Police for thirteen years. During this time he made leatherwork – such as holsters and gun belts – for many of his fellow law enforcement partners. This grew into enough of a passion that Chet started up his own company (Chet’s Holsters), which he and Glenda operated for many years. His products were easily recognized by the superior workmanship and quality, as well as appreciated for the bargain price which he sold to law enforcement officers throughout the region. Chet also donated many years as an Assistant Scoutmaster for local Troop 67, helping mold many boys into adulthood.
Chet and Glenda loved their vacations in the mountains and traveling along the coast in Oregon. He also followed his passion in art and invention. It brought them both great joy to spend time with their family. Chet and Glenda have eleven grandchildren and 31 great grandchildren.
Chet is survived by his wife Glenda and his three children. He was preceded in death by his parents and his older brothers, Jonas Byron (J.B.) and Dean Charles.
At Chet’s request there will not be any services. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hospice Visions. Chet’s family is very grateful for the loving care Hospice Visions provided.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Reynolds Funeral Chapel.
