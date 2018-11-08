Obituary: Chester Curtis Stahn

April 11, 1928 – November 5, 2018
Chester Curtis Stahn, 90, of Jerome, passed away on Nov. 5, 2018, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley.
Chester was born on April 11, 1928, in Jackson Hole, WY the son of Chester S. and L. Pearl Curtis Stahn.
He was raised and educated in Jackson Hole. He married Phyllis Carpender on Nov. 21, 1950, in Winnemucca, NV. They were Sealed for all eternity in the Idaho Falls Temple on July 22, 1960.
Chet loved his family, church, people, problem solving and sweets. He worked as a farmer, builder of dams, salesman, mental health hospital orderly, and bus driver. He enjoyed spending time on family history, reading and designing his underground house. Chet and Phyllis served a mission in Nova Scotia from 2002-2004.
He is survived by his wife Phyllis, his children; Dan (Tana) Stahn of Idaho Falls, Virginia (Steve) Blodgett of Kennewick, WA, Rendena (Verl) Rasmussen of Jerome, Charles (Mercy) Stahn of Catalina, AZ, Evelyn (Ernie) Lorensen of Boise, Robert (Donella) Stahn of Idaho Falls, and Ernst (Tina) Stahn of Seabeck, WA, 44 grandchildren, 128 great-grandchildren, 11 great-great-grandchildren, and a brother G. Leroy (Darlene) Stahn. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Vernon, grandchildren Leah, and Ben, great-grandsons Brayden and Austin, and a niece Shawna.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, at 1:00 pm at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (100 S. 50 E.) in Jerome. Burial will follow at the Jerome Cemetery. A viewing will be held on Saturday, at the church from 12:00 until 1:00. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel.
The family suggests memorials be made in Chester’s name to a memorial fund set up at Pioneer Federal Credit Union.
