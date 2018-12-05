September 16, 1949 – December 1, 2018
Cheryl Strolberg finished baking her last batch of chocolate chip cookies on Saturday, December 1, 2018 and then unexpectedly experienced a sudden and life ending cardiac event. She died in her home with her family and most beloved friends there to see her off.
Cheryl was born September 16, 1949 in Twin Falls to James (Dunk) and Helen Webster. She was raised in Filer and was the only girl in a house full of boys. Cheryl graduated from Filer High School in 1967. She met and then later married Keith Strolberg on March 5, 1971. Keith and Cheryl began their life together by farming and planting family roots together in the Hansen-Kimberly area. They were blessed with three daughters, and those daughters were blessed with many wonderful memories of a childhood full of fun and love.
Cheryl was humble and kind with a terrific sense of humor. She was a loving and dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She was a talented seamstress and an amazing cook. She could whip up a meal when the fridge looked empty. She baked perfect cookies, breads and cinnamon rolls and her only recipe was to “work it until the dough feels right”. Everyone who knew Cheryl will miss the cinnamon bread that she loved to gift to friends and family. We know that Heaven’s kitchen has the warm and delicious smell of cinnamon bread now that she has arrived. Cheryl also enjoyed craft days with her best friends, Ginger and Shelley. These ladies thoughtfully crafted hundreds of flowers and special treats to donate and fundraise for local charities. As a breast cancer survivor, Cheryl enjoyed supporting breast cancer charities. She was a Seattle Seahawks fan, a Seattle Mariners fan, a Boise State fan, and a fan of anything her grandchildren were involved in. Cheryl also loved camping and fishing, but her absolute favorite past time was to sit and watch ocean waves lap the shore.
Cheryl is survived by her husband of 47 years, Keith Strolberg; her three daughters, Karen (Scott) Martin, Shelley Pierce; and Amy (Josh) Russell. She leaves behind dearly loved grandchildren James, Jase and Maggie Martin; Kevin and Cassandra Dillon; and Kyle and Jill Russell. She is survived by brother David Webster; and by brother Bob (Shari) Webster with whom she had an especially close relationship. She has one great granddaughter, Harper Dillon. She will be deeply missed by her life-long friends and chosen sisters Ginger Butler and Shelley Bolyard. Cheryl was preceded in death by her parents, James (Dunk) and Helen Webster; and brothers Allen Webster and Joe Webster.
Cheryl’s family would like to thank the Kimberly Police Department, the Rock Creek Fire Department, and Magic Valley Paramedics for the professionalism and care taken with our mother.
Cheryl had a quiet but strong faith. She and her Dad were baptized together in the First Baptist Church on March 29, 1959. Ironically, Keith was baptized on the very same day in the Kimberly Christian Church, long before their paths ever crossed. Cheryl’s relationship with Christ was very personal and private. Following her request, Cheryl’s ashes will be spread on a beach in Oregon where they may be carried out to sea. Also following her request, there will be no funeral service. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in her name to a cancer support organization of your choice. The family will be hosting a Celebration of Life on Saturday, December 8, 2018. All friends and family are invited to join us at 1:00 pm at the Rock Creek Fire Department in Kimberly for a brief service and special musical presentation with fellowship to follow.
