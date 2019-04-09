{{featured_button_text}}
Obituary: Cheryl M Linch
Sherri Davis

December 23, 1951—March 31, 2019

Mothers hold their children’s hands for just a little while, and there hearts forever.

Cheryl Marie, 68 of Pocatello, passed away March 31, with her family by her side.

Cheryl is survived by Robert Linch, Kelli Linch, Will Linch, 17 grandchildren and one great grandchild.

Cheryl was a loving Mother, Grandma, and a friend to all.

There will be a celebration of life at Rock Creek Park on April 13, 2019 at 3:30 p.m.

