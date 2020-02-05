October 11, 1954—February 1, 2020
Cheryl Anne Phillips passed away unexpectedly in an automobile accident on Feb. 1, 2020. She was deeply loved and her zest for life, family, and adventure will be greatly missed.
Cheryl was born Oct. 11, 1954 to Harlyn and Florence Schmeckpeper in Twin Falls, Idaho. She was the fourth of five siblings. Cheryl graduated from Buhl High School where she participated in both school and community drama productions, which sparked a life-long passion for arts and culture.
In 1970, Cheryl married the love of her life, Gary Phillips and they were married for nearly 50 years. She loved dinner at new restaurants, every genre of music, boating at the lake, winning at crochet, singing off-beat, and buying new shoes. She loved dancing, Braun Brothers concerts, yellow roses, rollercoasters and Christmas ornaments. Cheryl loved to travel and planned annual family vacations from Disneyland to the Oregon coast.
Cheryl worked at Green Giant and Conagra for many years before becoming the Human Resource Director at Family Health Services. She was an active volunteer in the community and her church, with the ability to uplift those around her. She was recently advocating for children by serving on the board of the CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) organization.
Above all else, Cheryl cherished her role as Grandma and was truly their biggest fan. Her voice in the crowd will be deeply missed.
Cheryl is survived by her husband; Gary Phillips and two children; Gretchen Montgomery (Chad), and Seth Phillips (Brandy). Nine grandchildren; Morgan Montgomery (Kayla), Lexy Phillips Cluff (Tyler), Garett Montgomery, Austin Phillips, Blake Phillips, Autumn Montgomery, Meghan Montgomery, Oakley Phillips, Colton Phillips. Siblings; Merlyn Schmeckpeper, Marlyce Owen (Raymond), and Lora Schmeckpeper, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Cheryl is preceded in death by her parents and two brothers; Cary and Delwyn Schmeckpeper.
A visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020 at Farmer Funeral Chapel (130 9th Ave. N.) in Buhl. The funeral service will be Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 at 11 a.m. in the Buhl LDS Chapel, (501 Main Street), with the family visitation and prayer from 10 to 10:50 a.m. Graveside service will follow at West End Cemetery.
Please send memorial donations in Cheryl’s name to: CASA: 650 Addison Avenue West Suite 208, Twin Falls, ID 83301.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Cheryl’s memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.
