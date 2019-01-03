Obituary: Cheryl Ann Harmon Bills

Cheryl Ann Harmon Bills
December 14, 1946—January 1, 2019
Cheryl Ann Harmon Bills passed away at home on Tuesday, January 1, 2019 of breast cancer. She is the daughter of Billy W and Eunice (Wayment) Harmon. She was born December 14, 1946 at Wendell, Idaho.
She graduated from Valley High School in Hazelton, Idaho. On February 12, 1965, she married Roy F. Murphy. They had four children; Steven, Thomas, Greg, and Suzanne. Cheryl married William E. Bean on August 22, 1974. They had four sons; Billy, George, Bryan, and Doug.
Cheryl was a ‘Granny Graduate’ from Ricks College in 1992. She worked at Ricks College Family History Center and in the Student Health Center. She was a foster parent of nine years taking over 30 children into her home. Some of the children were long-term and were very much a part of her life. She wanted to make a difference in the world one child at a time.
On April 22, 2000, Cheryl married John D. Bills, in the Idaho Falls Temple. Their life together has been one of great happiness for both. They especially enjoyed family times with their many children and grandchildren and the mission they served at Heber Valley Girls Camp in 2009.
She was deeply involved with family history work. She has authored many family history related books and loved to write poetry. She shared her work far and wide through lectures, classes and the internet. Always active in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Cheryl has served in many callings throughout the years. She also lectured in Ricks College Education weeks and family history conferences. She dearly loved teaching the gospel.
Cheryl was an avid 40-year member of Daughter of Utah Pioneers. She has served as President in Fremont Company and was currently Captain of Dorian Camp DUP.
She is survived by: her husband, John D. Bills of St. Anthony; brothers; Bill Harmon (Vickie) Rupert, ID; Edward Harmon (Emma ) Carey, ID; and Ron Harmon (Davina) Reno, NV; children: Steve Murphy, Esq. (Michiko) Albuquerque, NM; Dr. Thomas W Murphy (Kerrie) Edmunds, WA.; Gregory L. Murphy (Alexandra) of Draper, UT; Suzanne Atkinson, Peoria, AZ; CW4 Billy Bean (Ronda) Yelm, WA; Bryan R. Bean (Loralee) Turner Valley, Canada; Doug Bean (Mindy) Las Vegas, NV; step-children: Sharon Portela (Russ) Roberts, ID; Jamie Isaacson (Dennis) American Fork, UT; Jennifer Fogle, St. Anthony, ID; John Bills (Wanita) Idaho Falls, ID, Joey Bills (Amber) Bedford, WY; and Jade Bills (Nancy) Grant, ID; 49 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren.She was preceded in death by her beloved son, George, brother Terry, and by her parents, Billy W and Eunice (Wayment) Harmon.
Funeral services will be held today at the St. Anthony 4th Ward Chapel, 507 West 2nd North at 11 a.m. There will be a viewing at the church on Thursday, January 3rd from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. and again at the church on today from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Burial will be in the Sugar City Cemetery under the direction of Eckersell Memorial Chapel, Rigby, Idaho. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com
