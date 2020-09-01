Obituary: Chase Raymond Barnedt

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

April 12, 1995 ~ August 24, 2020

Chase Raymond Barnedt, 25, of Dickinson, North Dakota, formerly of Paul, Idaho, returned to live with his Father in Heaven, Monday, August 24, 2020.

He was born April 12, 1995, in Burley, Idaho, the son of Scott Raymond and Sabrina (Osterhout) Barnedt. He graduated from Minico High School in 2014, where he loved to be in the school plays and the Choir.

Chase met the love of his life, Sara (Rigby), at the very young age of 4. They grew up very good friends, but in high school, Chase liked to tease and hide her cell phone, or change her passcode to lock her out. They finally started dating their senior year of high school, which led them to be married on March 19, 2016, in Rupert, Idaho. The following summer they received a precious little girl, Aria, from heaven. They were later sealed as a family for time and eternity in the Twin Falls LDS Temple in Idaho, July 12, 2019.

He worked for a few farmers in the Paul area before coming to work in North Dakota. He worked at several places where everyone loved him. At the time of Chase’s passing he was employed at Trotter Construction, which he loved. He loved camping, fishing, boating, and playing video games with family and friends.