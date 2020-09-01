Obituary: Chase Raymond Barnedt

April 12, 1995 ~ August 24, 2020
Chase Raymond Barnedt, 25, of Dickinson, North Dakota, formerly of Paul, Idaho, returned to live with his Father in Heaven, Monday, August 24, 2020.
He was born April 12, 1995, in Burley, Idaho, the son of Scott Raymond and Sabrina (Osterhout) Barnedt. He graduated from Minico High School in 2014, where he loved to be in the school plays and the Choir.
Chase met the love of his life, Sara (Rigby), at the very young age of 4. They grew up very good friends, but in high school, Chase liked to tease and hide her cell phone, or change her passcode to lock her out. They finally started dating their senior year of high school, which led them to be married on March 19, 2016, in Rupert, Idaho. The following summer they received a precious little girl, Aria, from heaven. They were later sealed as a family for time and eternity in the Twin Falls LDS Temple in Idaho, July 12, 2019.
He worked for a few farmers in the Paul area before coming to work in North Dakota. He worked at several places where everyone loved him. At the time of Chase’s passing he was employed at Trotter Construction, which he loved. He loved camping, fishing, boating, and playing video games with family and friends.
He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and served in various callings. He was always there to help anyone out in need, whether it be a stranger or if he had known you forever.
Chase is survived by his wife, Sara of Dickinson, ND, and daughter Aria of Dickinson, ND. He is also survived by his parents Scott and Sabrina of Dickinson, ND and a sister Aspen of Dickinson, ND.
There was a viewing Friday, August 28, from 6:00-8:00 PM at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Chapel, 1200 Alder Ave, Dickinson, North Dakota. There will also be a viewing, Friday, September 4 from 9:30-10:30 am prior to the service at 11:00 am. This will take place at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Paul Stake Center, 424 W Ellis, Paul, Idaho. Interment will be in the Paul Idaho Cemetery. Funeral service attendance is limited to 99 people due to Covid19, but all may attend the Viewing and Interment.
Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
